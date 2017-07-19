Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Just Got Technical

When is enough, enough? Seventy-six people died from drug overdoses in Broome County during 2016. Seventeen more have been confirmed in the County from January to March of 2017. According to data collected by the City of Binghamton, last year, 160 patients were given Narcan to counteract an OD.

The opioid epidemic is a real threat. For thousands of families in the Southern Tier, including District Attorney Steve Cornwell and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, they have personally been affected by someone struggling with addiction recovery.

Thursday, a big step was taken to provide thousands of people that utilize mobile applications (apps) a chance to prevent another loss of life. Broome County officials, including Director of Emergency Services Mike Ponticello and Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman, announced the launch of the Overdose Detection Mapping Application (ODMAP), a program that provides real-time overdose data.

"When we found out that there is an app to fight the heroin epidemic, it was a no-brainer. We wanted to use it," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The mobile app, developed by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, allows County services to report overdose information via a map-based program. When law enforcement agencies report a fatal or non-fatal drug-related incident, dispatchers at the Broome County 911 center will enter that information into the application, noting the doses of Naloxone administered on the scene as well. The data is then submitted to a central database where it is mapped to an approximate location.

"It will enable us, as a law enforcement community, to help track the problem areas and combat them better," said Johnson City Police Chief, Brent Dodge.

Dodge continued to state that the opioid epidemic is a literal battle.

"Johnson City experienced a large amount of overdose deaths in a short period of time, we weren't able to tell what was going on in the rest of the county," said Brent Dodge.

He went on to say the new app will enable the JC law enforcement to help track down overdoses, aiding police to combat high drug areas.

Although this information will not be available to the public, according the Rebecca Kaufman, it will give local health and emergency services an improvement of communications. Monitoring these effected areas will allow the county's health department to mobilize resources and issue public health alerts in respond to overdose spikes.

"When there is a spike in overdoses, the Broome County Health Departments will send out public health alerts in a timely manner," said Rebecca Kaufman. "Using the [BC Health Dept.] website, Facebook, media and our NY Alert system."

With the presence of this software, it will now enable Broome to communicate faster between our many services. Saving precious time to save lives.

"Our goal is that one day the 76 will be 0, and no one will have died from overdoses in Broome County," said DA Steve Cornwell.