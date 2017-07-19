Endicott Police Investigating Attempted Robbery

The Endicott Police Department is investigating a attempted robbery that occurred at the Bella Mini Mart.

Police say the incident occurred at 132 W. Main St., on July 15, at 11:21 p.m. A male suspect entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot, going eastbound on W. Main Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Endicott Police Department at (607) 785-3341.