  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's Office Needs Your Help

Posted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate Kevin Clay Riggin.

Riggin is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. 

Name: Riggin, Kevin, Clay
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Height: 6'03"
Weight: 170 lbs
Eyes: Brown 
Hair: Black
Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Anyone with information on Riggin's location is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at (607) 778-1196. 