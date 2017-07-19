Broome County Sheriff's Office Needs Your Help

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate Kevin Clay Riggin.

Riggin is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Name: Riggin, Kevin, Clay

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6'03"

Weight: 170 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Anyone with information on Riggin's location is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office tip line at (607) 778-1196.