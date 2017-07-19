Fatal Crash In The Town Of Sidney

A Unadilla man died in the hospital after his vehicle collided with another in the Town of Sidney.

Police say Jason Cunningham, 39, was driving westbound on River Rd. in his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van when he entered a sharp curve and drifted into the eastbound lane. Cunningham then struck a 2009 Ford F-450 pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.

Cunningham was transported to A.O. Fox hospital where he was then pronounced dead due to his crash related injuries.

The driver of the truck, Matthias Wesner, 35, received minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.