Finding The Missing Cats: Neighbors Band Together After Cats Snatched In JC

Cats are being trapped in a Johnson City neighborhood and dropped in a Vestal cemetery. Police say the trapping is legal, so their hands are tied, but a group of neighbors are banding together to find the cats and return them to their homes.

"A man called me and told me 'I have your cat,'" says Karan Kozlow, a Johnson City resident.

She knew it was Noche when the man described the black cat with a notched left ear. The man on Burbank Ave told Kozlow he has been trapping cats and planned to drop Noche in Vestal Hills Cemetery if she didn't come fast. Preparing for a job interview, Kozlow told Steve Perkins she would be there in 45 minutes on her way to her interview. She called back before she left the house to tell him she was on her way, but it was too late.

"He said 'I already dumped it,'" says Kozlow.

Wanting to get Perkins' side of the story, we knocked on his door. Even though there was a car in the driveway next to the home and one out front, no one answered.

What Perkins is doing is legal. Cats that wander are considered strays and can be trapped. Since the law can't step in, Kozlow and others who have lost cats or know of missing cats are working together to locate them. They've already had one success.

"They got a sighting of a grey and white cat. I said that's gotta be our Lucky!" says Lynn Kosuboski, a resident of Burbank Ave.

Lucky is not a stray. He has a home and a family who loves him, but he likes to be social and visit the neighbors.

"He's the neighborhood diplomat," jokes Merri Markovitch who lives across from Lucky's owners.

Lucky, living up to his name, was found on Pembrooke Lane in Vestal. That's 3 miles from his Martin Ave home. He has been returned to his family and now has a new collar and ID chip.

As for the other missing cats? The cat-lovers say some are strays, but taken care of and loved by members of the neighborhood. Others, like Lucky and Noche have homes and owners, but were in the wrong yard at the wrong time.

"We love them so much, we just want them back," says Kosuboski.

This group is on a mission to find all the missing cats and Kozlow is hoping Noche is one of them.