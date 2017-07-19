Broome County Officials Highlight Upcoming Auction

Get your bidding paddles ready for upcoming auctions in Broome County



On Wednesday, Broome County Executive. Jason Garnar, Real Property Tax Service Director, Dave Hamlin and Matt Manasse of Manasse Auctions, highlighted one of the 70 properties to be auctioned off on July 29th. Garnar says the opportunities are beneficial for the entire community.

“Our goal is in Broome County is to get as many people as possible into these vacant homes and get these homes back onto the tax rolls and these types of auctions will, definitely do that,” said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

Participants will not only be able to bid in person but also online.

For more information, click here: Manasse Auctions or call 607-692-4540