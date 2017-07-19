Local Family Owned Business Celebrates 50 Years

Burr Truck and Trailer Sales, a local family owned business, celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday.

On its 50 year anniversary, family members reminisce about the businesses humble beginnings.

Melvin Burr, Former Burr Trucking Owner said, “We went in and cleaned the shop on the fourth of July and started business on the fifth of July.” He went on to say, “We had seven original employees and we’ve grown to 35 today in 50 years”

Charlie Burr, Melvin’s father, quickly brought his three son’s into the business.

“I was in the Army stationed in France and I got a letter from my Dad and he asked me if I wanted to go into business with him. And when I got home, he got me right into the business,” said Clark Burr, Son of the founder and former vice president.

And it was there that the Burr family tradition began.

Clark’s son, Chuck Burr, now president, says his Grandfather would be proud to see the business today.

“I think if he was here today and he saw the turnout it would pretty much be what he’d expect because I think we’re a good family to work for and were a good family to deal with and we take a lot of pride in what we do," said Chuck Burr.

Qualities he and his family members learned by example.

“He instilled those values in us at a young age and i think he’d be proud to see we’ve kept it rolling as long as we have," he said.



But Burr says the business didn’t reach this point on it’s own

“Four components, our manufacturers, and vendors that we deal with. Our Customers and their loyalty and trust, family, the importance of a good strong bond and the relationships we have not just between the four of us in the business but as well as our wives and our children and last but not least, our employees. We have the best employees who come into work dedicated to put forth the best product in the area as far as we’re concerned," said Chuck Burr.

50 years later, the Burr family hopes the tradition will carry on. When Chuck was asked what advice to give his children, he said, “Come to work to work, prove yourself, make sure your employees come for the right reasons. There’s no silver spoons in our family, there never has been and there never will be.”

For more info on the Burr's company click here: Burr Truck and Trailer Sales