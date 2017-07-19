Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

A Cooperstown motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Town of Hartwick on Tuesday.

State Police say Kyle Bronson, 28, was driving his 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Country Route 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the westbound land, and struck a 2015 GMC Denali pick up truck.

Bronson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.