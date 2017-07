Second Person Sentenced in March Drug Bust in Binghamton

A 62-year-old Binghamton has been sentenced to five years in prison as one of three people busted in a March drug raid that brought in $116,000 of heroin and crack cocaine and $43,000 cash.

Joseph Bowles' sentencing in the comes one day after the sentencing of co-defendant Tyrone Thompson. The third dealer, James Brabham, will be sentenced on August 1.



Joseph Bowles, 62, sentenced July 18, 2017

Broome County Special Investigations Unit months-long investigation let to the search at 236 Clinton Street and other locations. Police seized drugs, equipment to sell drugs, cash and a loaded 9 mm handgun.