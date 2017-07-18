  • Home

An Operation Un-Wise Suspect In Custody

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -

A man, wanted for his role in a drug trafficking network, was arrested in Utica. 

Arthur Erskine was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday. Tioga County had a warrant for his arrest for his role in "Operation Un-Wise."

Erskine is awaiting future county court appearances in the Tioga County Sheriff's Jail. 