Can Goydos be first DSGO repeat champ?

Through the first ten Dicks Sporting Goods Opens no one has managed to win the tournament two years in a row. This year, the event's 11th at En-Joie, could be the year.

Paul Goydos took home the trophy in 2016 after struggling in the tournaments leading up to the Dick's Open. In 2017, Goydos admits this year has also been a struggle and that playing at En-Joie for a week could be just what the doctor ordered to bust out of his slump. Part of what he likes so much about playing En-Joie is that, he says, it's a course that rewards you if you can drive the ball well off the tee box, which he says he usually does.

"I'm struggling. But I was struggling coming into this tournament last year," Goydos said. "I like the golf course. If you're playing well, you have a chance here. It's a golf course that rewards good play and tends to penalize poor play. My first year I finished 75th, which tells you how I played that week. But second and first the last two years. Hopefully it's a place that I get some good vibes, get some good rhythm. I like it here and that has value. Hopefully that will translate into a good week."

Tournament play begins August 18.