Siena Poll: Cuomo Approval Ratings Down

According to a new poll by Siena College, Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval ratings are down.

In May, 61 percent of registered New York State voters had a favorable opinion of Cuomo. Now, only 52 percent share that opinion. This is his lowest favorability rating since February 2016.

Cuomo also had a negative job performance rating. Only 43 percent of voters think the governor is doing a good or excellent job, down 8 percent since May.

Voters were split on; if they would re-elect the governor in 2018, 46 percent said they would and 46 percent said they would prefer someone else, while 8 percent of voters had no opinion on the matter.

Nearly three quarters of people polled said they think the State should invest more money to improve MTA services, and the majority of people said they hold Cuomo most accountable for overseeing mass transit managed by the MTA.

Siena also asked people if they approve of the name of the new Tappan Zee Bridge: the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. 47 percent of people opposed the name, 37 percent supported the name, and 15 percent said they didn't know or have an opinion.