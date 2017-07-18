Police Agencies Investigating Vehicle Larcenies

The Johnson City Police Department and the Vestal Police Department are investigating vehicle larcenies.

Johnson City Police are investigating an incident that occurred on July 14. They are asking for help to identify a suspect.

If you know the identity of this individual, or have any information about the incident, you can submit a tip by calling (607) 729-9318 extension 233. Tips can be made anonymously.

Vestal Police are investigating a series of larcenies that occurred Monday night. Vestal Police say in many cases vehicles were unlocked and property was visible.

Police remind people to lock their cars at all times, park near lights or security cameras if possible, remove all valuables from your vehicle, and report suspicious people in your neighborhood.