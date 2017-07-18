Cats Being Trapped In Johnson City Neighborhood, Dropped In Vestal Cemetery

Cat-owners in Johnson City have found out a neighbor is trapping wandering cats and transporting them to Vestal. Police have warned residents to keep their cats inside.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge says a growing population of strays on Burbank Ave led to one neighbor taking matters into his own hands.

"There's a person in the neighborhood who's been live trapping what appear to be stray cats," says Dodge.

The trapped cats are being dumped in the Vestal Hills Cemetery on Old Vestal Rd. Dodge has called this irresponsible, but not illegal.

"We wouldn't be able to substantiate any kind of criminal charges from something like this," says Dodge.

Cats wandering the neighborhood are considered stray, and able to be trapped. Dodge says without being able to find the cats and have both the owner and the trapper identify them, there is no way to prove any of the cats taken belonged to anyone. Whether strays or pets, Dodge says dropping them in another town is not the answer.

"Take them to a shelter where they can be cared for and there's a chance that it can be located if it is a pet," says Dodge.

Residents of Burbank Ave have taken to social media to warn neighbors about the cat-napping. The comments posted on neighborhood watch website "Nextdoor" warn cat owners to keep their pets away from the home of the trapper. One of the comments says one relocated cat has been found and is back with its family.

"If people kept their cats indoors and if people who have a nuisance problem deal with it responsibly, we wouldn't be spending so much time on a cat problem," says Dodge.

Johnson City Police have spoken to the individual trapping the cats. Dodge says he was instructed to drop any cats trapped in the future at the humane society so that if it is a pet, the family has a chance at getting it back.

Fox 40 has reached out to Burbank cat owners, but have not heard back.