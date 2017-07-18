Norwich Police Arrest Three On Assault Charges

The Norwich Police Department concluded an investigation into an assault that occurred

in June of this year.

On Monday June 5th, the Norwich Police Department had received a complaint through the

Chenango County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center of an assault that had occurred on Silver Street.

Whenofficers arrived, they located the victim lying unconscious in the middle of Silver Street. The victim had

sustained trauma to their head and face. The Norwich Fire Department responded and transported the victim to

the Emergency Room of Chenango Memorial Hospital. The victim was later transferred to Wilson Hospital in

Johnson City. The victim sustained a fractured eye socket, several skull fractures and

several brain bleeds.



On Friday July 14th, the Norwich Police arrested Joseph P. Hughes, age 54, of 52 Sheldon Street,

Norwich, Joseph C. Hughes, age 27, of 52 Sheldon Street, Norwich, and Nicholas R.

Hughes, age 25, of 56 West Main Street, Norwich,. All three individuals were charged with:

1. Assault 1st – a Class ‘B’ Felony (NYS Penal Law)



The Assault 1st charge alleges that all three individuals, under circumstances evincing a depraved

indifference to human life, they recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another

person, and thereby caused serious physical injury to another person.



All three individuals were arraigned Friday afternoon in Norwich City Court by acting City Court Judge

James Cushman. All three were ordered to be held at the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of

$5,000 cash bail. They are scheduled to return to Norwich City Court on Tuesday July 18th at 9:00am.

The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office and DA Joseph McBride assisted with this case. The victim

has since been released from the hospital, but will require additional procedures and follow ups for the injuries

sustained during this assault.