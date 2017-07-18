Sentencing For Binghamton Man Charged in Major Drug Bust

A Binghamton man arrested for dealing heroin and cocaine in March 2017 will serve five years in prison with three years parole.

Fifty-nine-year-old Tyrone Thompson was one of three people charged in the drug bust at 236 Clinton Street where police seized $116,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Co-defendants Joseph Bowles will be sentenced on July 19. Sentencing for the third suspect, James Brabham, is set for August 1st.

Police say an anonymous tip led to the raid.