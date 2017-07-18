Annual Youth Police Academy at Vestal High School

Students from Vestal Middle School and High School are participating in a mock police academy. It's a two week long event that focuses on a wide array of law enforcement. For the past six years the Vestal Police Department has partnered with the Vestal School District to bring interactive scenarios into the training program. Since then, the program has done nothing but grow.

"It's also about building relationships with kids in the community. We love having them give up two weeks of their summer to come and hangout with police officers. And it's a win win for us and them," said School Resource Officer, Conor Talbut.

Cadets in grades seven through twelve start out every day physical training, followed by an afternoon of workshops and demonstrations. In addition to instruction by officers, students see a wide array of demonstrations by the Broome County Sheriff's Police Academy, SWAT, DEC, K9, STOP-DWI and others.

"Ever since I was little I've always wanted to be in law enforcement. My guidance counselor in middle school told me about this event because it had just started up. It's important because you learn the leadership skills that you might not learn in a normal day setting," said Alyssa Chapman, 5th year participant.

Crime Scene Investigation unit was the most popular last year. Cadets analyzed evidence in classrooms set up by coordinator and School Resource Officer, Conor Talbut. Each year the workshops focus on active listening, defensive training, leadership skills, drug and alcohol prevention, first aid, team building and more.

"They do get to see a lot of what we do. They bring in officers from all over the county. Vestal Police Officers, Binghamton Police, Broome County Sheriff's Office, and each one brings a unique topic that they get to hear about. So it's a lot of fun," said Officer Talbut.

The program is set to continue until July 28th.