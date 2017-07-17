Dick's Open field again among Tour's best

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open is less than a month away. Tournament Director John Karedes again says that this year's field is one of, if not the best field on the Champions Tour.

Year in and year out the best players on the Champions Tour make a point to play the DSGO because of the community support and the home town feel of the event. This year's field is better than last year's as this year's event won't have to compete with the Olympics. Because the event is back in August, several players, like Bernhard Langer, who did not make the trip last year will be back. For Defending Champion Paul Goydos, that makes repeating all that much harder.

"There's 50 guys here that could win this tournament. Maybe 78 because the field is 78," Goydos said. "The quality of the depth over my last three years is unbelievable."

As for how the DSGO is a "can't miss" for players on the Champions Tour.

"It's talking to players, making sure their needs are being met, that they've got their hotel taken care of, that they have transportation picking them up at the airport," Karedes said. "It's all the little things that we try to do as a tournament staff to make their experience here very painless. If we can do that, make the player happy, their wife happy, their caddie happy it's our feeling that if we get them here once, they'll want to come back again and again."

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open week begins August 14 with first round play on Friday, August 18.

The field as of July 14, 2017:

Michael Allen

Stephen Ames

Billy Andrade

Tommy Armour III

Woody Austin

Michael Bradley

Paul Broadhurst

Olin Browne

Bart Bryant

Brad Bryant

Tom Byrum

Mark Calcavecchia

Russ Cochran

John Cook

John Daly

Marco Dawson

Glen Day

Scott Dunlap

Joe Durant

Steve Flesch

Dan Forsman

Bob Friend

David Frost

Fred Funk

Bobby Gage

Doug Garwood

Bob Gilder

Mike Goodes

Paul Goydos

Jay Haas

Todd Hamilton

Scott Hoch

John Huston

Peter Jacobsen

Tom Jenkins

Miguel Angel Jiminez

Brandt Jobe

Jerry Kelly

Skip Kendall

Bernhard Langer

Wayne Levi

Steve Lowery

Jeff Maggert

Miguel Angel Martin

Billy Mayfair

Scott McCarron

Larry Mize

Colin Montgomerie

Larry Nelson

Mark O'Meara

Jose Maria Olazabal

Scott Parel

Jesper Parnevik

Corey Pavin

Tom Pernice, Jr.

Kenny Perry

Tim Petrovic

Phillip Price

Fran Quinn

Loren Roberts

Gene Sauers

Wes Short, Jr.

Joey Sindelar

Jeff Sluman

Jerry Smith

Craig Stadler

Kevin Sutherland

Esteban Toledo

Bob Tway

Duffy Waldorf

Willie Wood

Ian Woosnam