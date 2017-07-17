Port Crane Man Arrested For DWI

A Port Crane man was arrested in the Town of Kirkwood on DWI charges Sunday night.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of suspicious vehicle on Loughlin Road. A Deputy pulled over Shaun Heller, 31, and observed signs of intoxication. Heller was arrested and taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Heller's BAC was three times the legal limit.

Additionally, Heller was driving without a license and his vehicle had an inadequate exhaust.

Heller was released and issued tickets to appear in the Town of Kirkwood Court.