Delaware County Raccoon Infected With Rabies

A raccoon in the Town of Walton tested positive for rabies.

Two dogs came into contact with the infected animal. One of the dogs was not up to date on its vaccinations and now has to be quarantined for six months. The owner of the dog is working with town and Delaware County Public Health officials.

Rabies can be fatal to animals and humans.

Delaware County Public Health Services says there are ways to protect yourself from rabies.

Report wildlife that looks sick or is acting strangely.

Do not feed wildlife and keep your garbage cans tightly covered.

Stay away from unknown animals.

Report all animal bites and contact with bats.

Vaccinate pets and livestock.

You can have your pet vaccinated at a vets office or a free clinic. Delaware County has four remaining free rabies clinics this year.

July 19, 2017, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Delhi Fire Hall.

Aug. 9, 2017, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., at the Franklin Fire Hall.

Aug. 23, 2017, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the Sidney Fire Hall.

Another will be held in October. The date and time hasn't been determined.