Broome County Sheriff's Arrest Man For DWI

A Binghamton man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the Town of Chenango on Sunday night.

A Broome County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Upper Front St., going 67 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. The officer said the driver, Anthony Cascino, 35, displayed several signs of intoxication, and admitted to having alcoholic beverages before driving.

Cascino was arrested and taken to the Sheriff's office for further processing. Cascino's blood alcohol level was .20, two in a half times the legal limit.

Cascino was later released with tickets, and is to appear in the Town of Chenango Court at a later date.