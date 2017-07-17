Gannett Layoffs Affect Dozens of Binghamton Workers

Dozens of employees are affected by job cuts at Gannett in Binghamton. A report filed with the New York State Department of Labor says the media company is laying off 31 workers from their Lewis Road location in October. The reason given the for termination is "economic."

Employees were notified of the company's plans on Thursday, and all workers affected by this lay-off are not represented by a union. The Lewis Road location provided accounting support services to the media company's locations across the country.

The Press and Sun Bulletin, a Gannett paper, operates separately and prints out of their Johnson City location. Fox 40 has reached out to Gannett, but has yet to hear back.