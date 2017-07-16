Binghamton misses out on 2019 ASG, still up for 2020

The Eastern League announced Saturday that the Richmond Flying Squirrels will host the 2019 All-Star Game.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies #BingItHome Campaign to host the league's midsummer showcase was for 2019 or 2020. While the team has now missed out on the 2019 game, Team Owner John Hughes tells Fox 40 it's not all bad news as 2020 is still in the cards.

Hughes says fans can expect an announcement regarding the location of the 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game sometime in early August.