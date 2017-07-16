Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge Construction Rescheduled

The New York State Department of Transportation announced construction on the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge and ramps for the Route 434 Greenway Phase 1 project has been postponed and rescheduled.

Work was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17, but weather forced work to stop. The NYSDOT says "dry conditions are needed for the work to the bridge deck and approaches."

Work is now scheduled to begin on Friday, July 21 and conclude on Monday, July 24. The work is scheduled for the weekend to minimize public inconvenience.

Road Updates Starting on July 21