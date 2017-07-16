Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge Construction Rescheduled

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
The New York State Department of Transportation announced construction on the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge and ramps for the Route 434 Greenway Phase 1 project has been postponed and rescheduled.
Work was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17, but weather forced work to stop. The NYSDOT says "dry conditions are needed for the work to the bridge deck and approaches."
Work is now scheduled to begin on Friday, July 21 and conclude on Monday, July 24. The work is scheduled for the weekend to minimize public inconvenience.
Road Updates Starting on July 21
- Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from Vestal Ave to the Conklin Avenue/South Washington Street intersection
- Conklin Avenue/Pennsylvania Avenue on ramp to 434 West will remain open
- 434 East ramp to Pennsylvania Avenue will remain open
- Conklin Avenue traffic to Pennsylvania Avenue will be detour to South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue
- 434 West off ramp traffic will be detoured at the intersection of 434 and South Washington Street
- Traffic will use South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue