Four Charged in Cortland County Methamphetamine Bust

Four individuals were arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's after Police determined they were making Methamphetamine at a home in Homer on Saturday, July 15.

Police were originally looking for 24-year-old Stephanie Wiers, who was wanted by the CCPD on a warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was located at a residence on Little York Crossing Road and arrested on the scene.

While in the home, Police also arrested 26-year-old Travis Hartwick who was wanted on a warrant by the New York State Parole.

Officials then detected a chemical odor coming from the same apartment that was similar to the smell of Methamphetamine being manufactured. During the investigation of that scent, two more suspects exited the same apartment. Both 42-year-old Robert Benson and 31-year-old Sarah Wacht were arrested as well.

As a result of the search warrant, Police seized several items used for the manufacturing of Methamphetamine. All four individuals are facing two felonies as well as other charges.

Charges

Robert Benson Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine (Felony) Unlawful Disposal of Meth Lab Materials (Felony) Conspiracy Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sarah Wacht Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Lab Material (Felony) Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine (Felony) Conspiracy Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stephanie Wiers Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Lab Materials (Felony) Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine (Felony) Conspiracy Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Travis Hartwick Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine Lab Material (Felony) Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine (Felony) Conspiracy Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance



Police say the investigation is still on going and additional charges are possible.