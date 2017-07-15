Local Singer Releases Chart Topping Album

Saturday, family, friends and fans met at the American Legion Post 1305 in the Town of Dickinson, to celebrate the album release party of Lyza Durgala, a 2014 Johnson City graduate.

For the past six weeks, Lyza's self-titled album has topped the New Music Weekly's Indie Pop Charts. Although her album has not been played on the local airwaves, she celebrated with her hometown residents, playing her number one song, "On Top of the World," as well as a few other fan favorites.

"I feel like it's been a long time in the making," said Lyza Durgala. "For the past six weeks it's been kind of scary, but it's kind of cool."

Those that attended the release event were given her CD at the door.

Sunday, Fox 40 will be featuring an in-depth look into Lyza's music, her family, her life's past and her possible future. Make sure to tune in to Fox 40 HD News at 10pm for this exclusive interview with a local rising star.