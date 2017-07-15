  • Home

Endicott upsets M-E for Little League District Title

ENDICOTT, N.Y. -

Endicott Little League upset Maine-Endwell 3-1 on Saturday at Logan Field to win the District Title.  M-E had won the last two District Titles, in addition to last year's Little League World Series Title.  Endicott now advances to the State Tournament as the next step on the Road to Williamsport.