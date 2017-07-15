The Binghamton Zoo Goes Wild for Ice Cream

The Binghamton Zoo hosted its annual Ice Cream Safari on Saturday night.

"This is the best way to showcase our animals and give people a sweet treat," said Rachel Davenport Binghamton Zoo Public Relations Coordinator.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to explore the Zoo and find five different flavors of ice cream along the way.

"It gives people the opportunity to support the zoo in a fun way," said Davenport. "It's not just visiting the zoo and seeing your favorite animals, it's doing something a little more, like the ice cream."

Tickets cost $6 for members and $9 for non-members to participate.