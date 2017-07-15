Funeral Held for Fallen New York State Trooper Joel Davis

The funeral for New York State Trooper Joel Davis was held in Fort Drum on Saturday afternoon.

Davis, 36, was shot and killed on Sunday, July 8, while responding to a domestic incident in Jefferson County.

Family and friends held a private service in Watertown on Friday and then Davis' body was transferred to Fort Drum for a public service.

Several thousand law enforcement officers from across the county attended the funeral.

Justin Walters is the man accused of shooting Davis and is currently being held without bail in Jefferson County on two counts of murder. He is also accused of killing his wife Nicole Walters and shooting a third victim, Rebecca Finkle. Finkle is expected to survive.

Trooper Davis was a four year veteran of the New York State Police, first assigned to Watertown when he graduated the Academy, and most recently assigned to Philadelphia.



Trooper Davis is survived by his wife and three children.