Whitney Point Celebrates Superhero Themed Annual Block Party

Between 500 and 600 people flooded Main St. in Whitney Point for the Village's 5th annual Block Party. This year, the event had a superhero themed.

"It's something that everybody loves, especially the kids who all have their favorite superhero or group of superheroes, said Ryan Reynolds, Whitney Point Mayor. "It's a chance for them to come and have fun instead of just seeing what's here, they can put on a costume themselves."

The event brings together residents of the village as well as people from neighboring towns to celebrate the community's revitalization and improvements.

"We're always trying to get people to come here to see what we have, eat at our restaurants, go to our local businesses, and maybe eventually move here, attend our school district, and possibly raise a family," said Reynolds.

Reynolds says the next major event in Whitney Point will be the Broome County Fair, which will take place from July 25 through July 30.