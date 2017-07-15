Driver Arrested After Police Catch Her Using Heroin in Her Car

A New York State Police trooper arrested a Moravia woman after seeing her use heroin in her car on Thursday, July 13.

25-year-old Kayla Rothwell was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance around 9:30 p.m. after the Officer stopped to check on her car, which was stopped on the shoulder of I-81, without the emergency flashers on, in the Town of Marathon.

As the Trooper approached the car, he saw the driver, Rothwell, as she was actively injecting herself with heroin.

A search of the vehicle found a small amount of the drug as well as several needles, and other drug related items. She was not found to be driving while impaired and was issued tickets to return to the Town of Marathon Court.