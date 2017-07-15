Doggone Fun on the Run Benefits the Pets Are Wonderful Support Program

The "Doggone Fun on the Run" 2K walk for pets and their owners took place at Otsiningo Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Fundraising event benefited the Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) program at Southern Tier AIDS Prevention (STAP). The program helps less fortunate people keep their pets as companion animals when they otherwise wouldn't be able to care for them on their own.

"I hope they take away the importance of companion animals for people who are struggling with chronic illness and I love to see the community come out and help those among us who are less fortunate," said John Barry, Southern Tier AIDS Program Executive Director, as he was holding his rescue dog named Buck.

The event not only raised money for STAP's program, but it also brought together animal rescue groups to assist in getting pets adopted for the second year in a row. The Rescue Runway portion of the day highlighted each rescue and showcased their adoptable dogs.

"There's no overhead...it goes right straight to the dogs and cats," said Barry.

He recommends going to the Broome County Dog Shelter or any of the other local rescue groups to find a furry companion of your own.