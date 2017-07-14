Jannis knuckles down to snap winless streak

READING, PA – Binghamton starter Mickey Jannis tossed seven innings of one-run ball and supplied a pair of hits in the Rumble Ponies’ 2-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rumble Ponies pulled within 1.5 games of the Fightins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division and secured the season series matchup against Reading with their 18th one-run win of the season.

Binghamton struck against Reading starter Ranfi Casimiro in the third. Jannis opened the rally by lacing a single to left. Following a walk and another single, Jannis scampered home on a passed ball by Chance Numata. Matt Oberste doubled the lead by stroking an RBI single to left, plating Luis Guillorme.

Bidding for his first career victory against Reading, Jannis kept the Fightin Phils off the board through five innings. The knuckleballer scattered four hits and stepped around one work to preserve the lead.

Jannis’ only blemish arrived in the sixth when Jiandido Tromp blasted a 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall, cutting Binghamton’s lead in half. Jannis followed the long ball with a walk to Mitch Walding, but settled down to retire the next five Fightins he faced.

Tim Peterson stepped around a leadoff walk in a scoreless eighth and breezed through the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Jannis (6-4) struck out six and allowed one run on five hits over seven innings to earn his first win since June 20.

Casimiro (1-2) was touched for two runs on three hits in 2-2/3 innings of work in the defeat. Shane Watson, Austin Davis and Victor Arano combined for 6-1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Rumble Ponies (48-38) continue their only visit to Reading on Saturday at 6:35 PM. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound against LHP Cole Irvin. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Mickey Jannis threw at least seven innings for the third time this season…Binghamton improved to a league-best 18-13 in games decided by one run…Tim Peterson earned his second six-out save of the season

