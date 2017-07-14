Taborne, Anderson named Class A Player, Coach of the Year

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the All-State Baseball Teams on Friday and 29 players and one coach from Section IV earn All-State Honors.

After leading the Vestal Golden Bears to the Class A State Title John "Tank" Anderson was named Class A Coach of the Year and his sophomore ace, Kyle Taborne, earns Player of the Year honors. Taborne also placed on the Class A First Team All-State alongside teammate Dom Dirado.