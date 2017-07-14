Taborne, Anderson named Class A Player, Coach of the Year

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the All-State Baseball Teams on Friday and 29 players and one coach from Section IV earn All-State Honors.
After leading the Vestal Golden Bears to the Class A State Title John "Tank" Anderson was named Class A Coach of the Year and his sophomore ace, Kyle Taborne, earns Player of the Year honors. Taborne also placed on the Class A First Team All-State alongside teammate Dom Dirado.
Class AA:
2nd Team:
Nico Limoncelli (Horseheads)
3rd Team:
Ben Terwilliger (Corning)
4th Team:
Mike Limoncelli (Horseheads)
6th Team:
Nick Root (Elmira)
7th Team:
Holden Lazarus (Ithaca)
8th Team:
Zach Turner (Corning)
9th Team:
James Cornin (Ithaca)
Class A:
Coach of the Year:
John "Tank" Anderson (Vestal)
Player of the Year:
Kyle Taborne (Vestal)
1st Team:
Kyle Taborne (Vestal)
Dom Dirado (Vestal)
Class B:
1st Team:
Mason Vaughn (Seton)
2nd Team:
George Pappas (Susquehanna Valley)
3rd Team:
Zach Pruden (Seton)
4th Team:
Derek Everett (Chenango Forks)
Leo Gallagher (Seton)
5th Team:
Austin Haskell (Susquehanna Valley)
6th Team:
Teddy Mark (Oneonta)
7th Team:
Keaton Mark (Oneonta)
8th Team:
Tanner Beang (Oneonta)
Class C:
1st Team:
Adam Houghtaling (Edison)
3rd Team:
Tom Kane (Edison)
4th Team:
Andrew Santobuono (Unatego)
5th Team:
Ryan Katchmar (Harpursville)
6th Team:
Hunter Sherwood (Trumansburg)
Class D:
1st Team:
Joe Gross (Deposit-Hancock)
Lane Bass (Deposit-Hancock)
Dustin Dailey (Deposit-Hancock)
2nd Team:
Colin Nabinger (Afton)
4th Team:
Vincent Caiati (Afton)
5th Team:
Seth Simmons (Deposit-Hancock)