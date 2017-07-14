Assemblyman Crouch Grills For Charity

New York State Assemblyman Clifford Crouch cooked dinner for ACHIEVE's bowling tournament grand prize winner in Endicott.

Rick Felo won the meal for 30, which he shared with his family and friends. He also won the gas grill the meal was cooked on.

ACHIEVE works to enhance the quality of life for adults with developmental disabilities. The Pin Crushing Bowling Tournament is an annual fundraiser for the organization. Over $22,000 was raised at the event in March.

Assemblyman Crouch said he always has a great time participating in the event.

"ACHIEVE does a lot of things, a lot of good things, for people with developmental disabilities, and I just applaud them for their work," said Crouch. "They are so good to people that need help."

The grill was donated by Warner's Gas Service.