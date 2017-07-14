  • Home

JC Man Pleaded Not Guilty to 16 Gun Charges

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

A Johnson City man who was found with over a dozen weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, pleaded not guilty to 16 charges. 

Ramadan Abdullah, 64, was indicted on Monday. 

He was arrested in May for shoplifting from Gander Mountain. Police later obtained a search warrant for Abdullah's home and storage shed, where they found the weapons and ammunition.