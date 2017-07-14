LG&T Challenger to feature rising stars

For the 24th year the LG&T Challenger will welcome some of tennis's best rising young stars to Binghamton. Fueled by $75,000 in prizes, up from $50,000 a year ago, this year's field features some of the strongest competition in tournament history.

Australian Jordan Thompson, the 86th ranked player in the world, is the highest ranked player ever to play in the LG&T Challenger. Tennys Sandgren (106), Michael Mmoh (185), and Noah Rubin (193) headline the Americans playing in the tournament. Tournament Director Laurie Bowen says it's a unique chance for area fans to see some top quality tennis.

"We always have young, up and coming players, players coming back from injury. The quality of play is just like that you see on TV at any of the high level events whether it's at Wimbledon or the US Open," Bowen said. "What I like is seeing and following these people throughout the year and seeing how they progress."

The Qualifying Rounds for the Challenger begin on July 22. The Finals will take place the following Sunday, July 30.