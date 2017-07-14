BHS, BU Grad Gray provides leadership to Bulldogs

Jimmy Gray has proven himself a leader on the basketball court, in high school with the Binghamton Patriots, and in college with the BU Bearcats. Now, he gets a chance to put his leadership skills on display once again for the semi-pro Binghamton Bulldogs.

Gray headlines the roster the American Basketball Association's newest team, a roster that features several players with area ties. Gray will take on a leadership position with the team, and strives to influence his teammates to share the load.

"A lot of these guys have the experience. But I'm going to try mold everybody to be leaders," Gray said. "That's just the nature of me being a basketball player and a person that loves the sports. I'm looking forward to the season."

"Jimmy's going to bring that professionalism that I'm looking for, the leadership that we're really going to need," said Reggie Hawkins, Bulldogs Head Coach. "He's done it on different levels. He's actually a great, great, great person. That always helps. He's big in the community. His family business is in the community. He's a Binghamton guy, full fledged, just like I am."

The Bulldogs season begins in November. No schedule has been released yet. All home games will be played at Seton Catholic Central.