Scorpion Security Products Officially Opens its Doors to New Facility

A family owned local business opened the doors to its new building today in Vestal

Community members, local politicians and supporters gathered as the ribbon was cut in front of the new facility for Scorpion Security Products, an electronic security device company. CEO and President, Scott Gulick says the labor circumstances in the Southern Tier played a big role in the company's decision to stay.

Pete Gulick, President and CEO, Scorpion Security said, “We also realized that we have a very talented labor pool here that I think are underrated that was definitely a big factor of us deciding to stay here in the area”



The business offers services for iPhones, laptops and many other tech devices. The new facility will run during its regular hours, 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

