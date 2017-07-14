Two Men Charged With Making Meth In Vestal Mobile Home

Vestal police Thursday night arrested two men they say were making methamphetamine inside a mobile home in the Stewart's Trailer Park.

Vestal and New York State Police CNET acted on a search warrant at 3145 Rd. Lot B-13 and arrested Raymond Scott Dickerson, 48, and Joshua Anatalek, 28, on felony meth manufacturing charges.

Anatalek is also facing a felony meth possession charge.

Both were arraigned at Vestal Town Court and taken to Broome County Jail.

New York State Police CCERT, the Vestal Fire Department, and the Vestal Volunteer Ambulance Squad assisted with the investigation.