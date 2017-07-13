Bulldogs expect to carve into basketball community

A new sports team not only has to adjust to competing against other, established teams on the court, but has to compete for fans in their hometown. The upstart semi-pro Binghamton Bulldogs will begin play in the American Basketball Association in the fall. To fill the stands for their home games they will have to compete with the likes of Binghamton University, SUNY Broome, Davis College, and all the high school basketball teams. But, some other competition in the area isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"There's nothing wrong with something positive coming to the community at all," said Jimmy Gray, Bulldogs Guard. "This is another form of entertainment. I think it also gives guys around my age, kind of in that gray area, to get some exposure and footage. If they want to take it to the next level and play professional basketball somewhere else, then this is the perfect opportunity for them."

"I think it'll be pretty good. A lot of our players actually played for Binghamton High and other schools in the area," said Reggie Hawkins, Bulldogs Head Coach. "It'll be good to bring them back into the community and I think we'll be perfectly fine fitting in there."

The Bulldogs season begins in November. All home games will be played at Seton Catholic Central.