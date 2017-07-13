Special Investigations Unit Task Force Arrests Two In Binghamton

Execution of a narcotics search warrant in Binghamton led to the arrest of two people.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force found 63 glassine envelopes containing heroin, a knotted wrap of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, oxycodone pills, digital scales, and drug packing materials at an Oak Street apartment Thursday morning.

Police arrested Damien Ellison, 47, and Natira Dinkins, 32. Both face possession and paraphernalia use charges.

Ellison and Dinkins are currently being held at the Binghamton Police Department and are waiting for their arraignment in the City of Binghamton Court.