Binghamton fortunate to still have LG&T Tennis Challenger

For the 24th straight year. some of the world's best rising stars in the world of tennis will come to Binghamton to compete in the LG&T Tennis Challenger. For a town the size of Binghamton to host a Challenger event on the USTA circuit for nearly a quarter century in addition to minor league baseball and hockey; NCAA Division I sports; semi-pro football, soccer, and basketball, is pretty impressive.

Area sports fans may take the Tennis Challenger for granted, but they should consider themselves lucky that Binghamton has and will continue to host an event that has become a jewel of the community.

"It's definitely very unusual for a community of this size. The community is wonderful in general," said Tournament Director Laurie Bowen. "That's why we have this. We reach out to people for financial support or in-kind services. That's what makes this happen. The City is exceptional. We could not actually do this without them. They step up to the plate and they're here for us all nine days, if we have an issue, or a broken net, or whatever, something's not going well. A lot of events take place at universities, like Lexington has a stadium court. We have to recreate this every year. There's nothing at this park, there's no infrastructure. That we make this happen is really a feather in Binghamton's cap, to have something like this here."

The 2017 LG&T Challenger begins with the Qualifying Rounds on Saturday, July 22 and run through the Finals on Sunday, July 30. All matches will be played at Binghamton's Recreation Park.