Couple Guilty of Medicaid Fraud

A husband and wife pleaded guilty to medicaid fraud in Broome County Court.

Kenneth and Sharon Cohn owned a operated a transportation company, Yellow Medi-Van and Taxi, Inc., which transported medicaid recipients to appointments in Broome County.

They operated without Worker's Compensation insurance from June of 2012 to January of 2014 - a violation of Broome County transportation regulations and the New York State Workers' Compensation Act.

Kenneth Cohn pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and Effect of Failure to Secure Compensation.

Sharon Cohn pleaded guilty to Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree.

The Cohns will forfeit $455,604.39 they received from Medicaid to the New York State Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The also entered into a settlement agreement for an additional $50,0000.

Kenneth and Sharon Cohn will be sentenced on Sept. 29.