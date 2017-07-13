Guilty Plea: Robbery Of Woman In Hospital Parking Lot

Jacob R. Coish pleaded guilty Thursday to Robbery, in the first degree, a Class B Felony,

for his role in an April 2016 rape and robbery of a woman in a Johnson City hospital parking lot.



He will be sentenced September 29th, 2017, in front of Judge Joseph Cawley, and will receive between five to

seven years in state prison.



Coish’s co-defendant, Brandon Corey, pleaded guilty in November, to seven charges, including Rape, in the

first degree. He is expected to be sentenced August 25th, 2017.