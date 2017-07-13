Appeals Court Overturns Sheldon Silver Conviction

A federal appeals court on Thursday has overturned the November 2015 fraud conviction of former Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

In February 2015, Silver was indicted on charges of honest services fraud, extortion and money laundering following allegations he abused his position to accept $4 million in kickbacks and bribes.

A judge sentenced him to 12-years in prison in May 2016 after a jury on November 30, 2015 found the once-powerful Albany political figure guilty of all eight counts against him.

In its decision to vacate Silver's conviction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan pointed to a June 2016 Supreme Court decision to overturn the bribery conviction of former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell. The ruling clarified how juries should be instructed to view "an official act" in a federal bribery case.

Given that decision, the appeals court decided it was not clear that a jury, "properly instructed" would have found Silver guilty.