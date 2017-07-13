Fire Departments' Battle of the Badges Comes to an End

A friendly competition between two local fire departments, Endicott and Binghamton, called upon the community to become heroes at the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The drives, located at the Binghamton State Office Building and the Endicott Fire Department, featured the two fire departments squaring off by attempting to get more people to donate vital blood supplies at their own locations.

According to Southern Tier American Red Cross employees, the supply of blood is at an emergency need level. As soon as blood is donated, said Theresa Blank, Account Manager of American Red Cross, it is being shipped out to hospitals where patients are actually postponing life-saving surgeries due to the lack of blood supplies.

"There is not a lot of blood on the shelves at hospitals. We're hoping to collect every pint we can," said Theresa Blank.

By partnering with local emergency services like these fire departments, the Red Cross would like the community to show how much they support their area services by giving back as much as the men and women who risk their lives for others, everyday.

"These are the people, the men and women, who when everyone else is running out of a building, they're running in. I applaud them for that everyday," said Blank.

Although this special competition pitted Endicott and Binghamton against each other to get out and donate, there really was no loser in this battle.

"Donating is simple, it's really easy and I wouldn't ask to do anything I wouldn't ask you to do myself," said Blank.

If you were not able to attend the Battle of the Badges, you can download the donor app or visit the American Red Cross website to discover the next blood drive closest to you. You can also call 1-800-Red-Cross for more information.