Abdelazim Makes Official Campaign Announcement

Tarik Abdelazim has made his official campaign announcement to run as the Democratic Candidate for the Mayor of Binghamton. He will be challenging incumbent Republican Mayor Rich David in November.

Abdelazim made his official announcement on Wednesday in Sunflower Park after getting his name on the ballot Tuesday. He needed 500 petition signatures to be placed on the ballot and he collected nearly double that amount in nine days.

Sunflower Park is a symbolic location for the new candidate. Abdelazim said it represents the work he did as the city's Director of Planning, Housing, and Community Development.

I believe in very comprehensive neighborhood development. Knocking down a property and leaving a vacant lot isn't really about neighborhood development. This was engaging the residents, it was bringing non-profit partners - United Way, Vines - and really electrifying this space. It has now become a place where all of the residents gather. — Tarik Abdelazim

He was supported in the First Ward by community members as well as Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Councilman Conrad Taylor, and County Legislator Bob Weslar.

The Co-Director of Sunflower Park Mary Lou Rutkowski said the park wouldn't be there if it wasn't for Abdelazim.

"He's not a showman. He does things quietly, but accomplishes a lot. He's just a honest, good person," said Rutkowski.

Abdelazim says his passion for helping people is what drives him to run for Mayor. He added that he's ready to bring his experience with revitalizing communities across the country into his campaign and back to Binghamton.