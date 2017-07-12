Bulldogs ready to run and gun in first season

The Binghamton Bulldogs begin play in the latest incarnation of the American Basketball Association in November. The ABA is a semi-pro league, bringing the Bulldogs into the same conversation as the BC Stallions and GBFC Thunder. Several former high school standouts will take the court as the inaugural team, including Binghamton High School and Binghamton University grad Jimmy Gray.

The Bulldogs may be on the shorter side for a basketball team, with former Bearcat Kyrie Sutton their tallest player at 6'9" and the next tallest, Jimmel Brunson, at 6'5". But, for Head Coach Reggie Hawkins, the size of the team can be an advantage as the Bulldogs will rely more on speed and shooting than height.

"Offensively, there's no question we're talented," Gray said. "I want the guys to recognize that we have to be defensively minded and just play the game of basketball and let the game come to you."

"We'll be a little small, I think. More than I was expecting," Hawkins said. "I think we'll be able to shoot the ball really well. We've got some really good guards, and I got some really, really good big men that I think will help. We're going to have to make people match up with us. They're going to have to match up their height with our speed. Nowadays as you look at the NBA, a lot of guys shooting three's 6-, 7-footers. We'll be perfectly fine I think."

The Bulldogs open the season in November. All home games will be played at Seton Catholic Central.