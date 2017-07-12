Federal Approval for Disaster Declaration from Historic March 2017 Blizzard

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday the federal approval for a major disaster declaration-- from the historic March 2017, "Winter Storm Stella".

State and local governments had over $31.4 million of response costs, and damages that resulted from storm Stella.

Cuomo says this declaration is a crucial step to helping communities recover from the storm.

It is the next step in seeking financial assistance from the federal government. The assistance includes funding for protective emergency measures, debris removal, and repairs to public infrastructure.

The declaration has been issued for 28 counties across the State including:

Albany, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, and Ulster counties.

"The state if committed to supporting every stage of the recovery process, and this declaration is critical to getting the assistance we need to help these communities more beyond the storm," said Cuomo.